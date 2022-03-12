Diesel prices: What are truckers saying?

It should be no surprise to anyone that truckers are thinking about diesel prices. And Marty Ellis is hearing about it all at The Spirit as he heads into his first trucking event of the year.
It should be no surprise to anyone that truckers are thinking about diesel prices. And Marty Ellis is hearing about it all at The Spirit as he heads into his first trucking event of the year. Also, the votes are in and a truck stop in Kansas is now dubbed the best independent truck stop in North America. Meanwhile, an Illinois truck driver is being credited with saving the lives of four people after he came upon a vehicle that was on fire following an accident. And Congress has finally finished the spending bills they were supposed to finish last September. So what does it hold for transportation, and how might it affect truckers?
NHTSA approves new rules for automated vehicles. The U.S. DOT is taking a look at the issue of daylight saving time, which starts this weekend. And the dog didn’t just eat our homework – it’s also messing up our houses.
The votes are in and a truck stop in Kansas is now dubbed the best independent truck stop in North America. Also, an award honors an Illinois truck driver for saving the lives of four people after he came upon a vehicle that was on fire following an accident.
Congress finally finished the spending bills they were supposed to finish last September. So what does it hold for transportation, and how might it affect truckers?
