Diesel prices top list of industry concerns

For the first time in a long time, diesel prices were the No. 1 overall concern affecting the trucking industry. That’s according to the American Transportation Research Institute’s Top Industry Issues report. ATRI’s President and COO Rebecca Brewster explains what else this year’s survey turned up.

Listen to our full show

For the first time in a long time, diesel prices were the No. 1 overall concern affecting the trucking industry. That’s according to the American Transportation Research Institute’s Top Industry Issues report. ATRI’s President and COO Rebecca Brewster explains what else this year’s survey turned up. Also, there are several benefits to trucking with a pet, but finding pet-friendly stops along your route can be a difficult task. We’ll talk with a professional about pet-friendly truck stops. And as the economy continues to send up warning signs, many truckers are being faced with some difficult choices. And Marty Ellis is hearing from a lot of those truckers.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA says FMCSA’s latest draft of the Medical Examiner Handbook has “critical shortcomings.” A new survey has the feds asking, “why do people speed?” And a trio of suspected truck, trailer and meat thieves have been nabbed.

Trucking with a pet

There are several benefits to trucking with a pet, but finding pet-friendly stops along your route can be a difficult task. We’ll talk with a professional about pet-friendly truck stops.

When to keep going; when to call it quits

And as the economy continues to send up warning signs, many truckers are being faced with some difficult choices. And Marty Ellis is hearing from a lot of those truckers.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information