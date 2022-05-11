Diesel prices spark state action

Nine states have some kind of action brewing to provide fuel tax relief in the face of high diesel prices, while Nebraska has decided to allow public-private partnerships.

Nine states have action brewing to provide fuel tax relief in the face of high diesel prices, while Nebraska will allow public-private partnerships.

Diesel prices hit a new record high… again. FMCSA continues getting a flood of comments about its proposed speed limiter mandate. And we have new details about the Mother’s Day Make-a-Wish convoy in Pennsylvania.

Two big truck shows this weekend

Later this week, the town of California, Mo., will briefly triple in population. That’s because of the Crossroads Truck Show is back for a second year. We’ll talk with organizers of that event, and of the East Coast Truckers Jamboree.

Summer heat and your tires

The summer heat can be brutal on your tires, especially if your truck has been sitting for a little while. Mike Steiner of Michelin North America breaks down how downtime and heat can spell trouble for your tires – and provides tips on keeping them running smoothly and safely.

