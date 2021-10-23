DEF: winter prep and a push for tighter standards

Land Line Now, Oct. 22, 2021.
Winter prep includes keeping your DEF flowing. Meanwhile, three senators push for even tighter emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA audit turns up a number of IT security vulnerabilities. President Biden addresses supply chain crisis, fuel prices in town hall. And the bus ride to nowhere for tired, stressed out adults.
II. Winter prep for DEF
If your travels during the winter months will take you through the parts of North America that turn bone-chillingly cold, your diesel exhaust fluid is one of many things you’ll need to keep an eye on. We’ll explain what you should and shouldn’t be doing to keep your DEF flowing.
III. Rest area closures get truckers’ attention
Marty Ellis is hearing from more truckers about states that have decided to close down rest areas, despite a nationwide truck parking crisis. Meanwhile, he had a visit from an old friend at the Spirit of the American Trucker.
IV. DEF is not enough; Senators push for tougher NOx standards
Newer trucks have all kinds of systems to control emissions – including DEF, diesel particulate filters and so on. But now, three U.S. senators are pushing the White House to tighten up emissions standards for heavy duty trucks even further. But OOIDA has urged the federal government to consider the cost for small-business truckers.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Authorities are looking for the suspect in a road rage incident in Houston, Texas. It happened last week on I-45 North Freeway in north Harris County. Video shows the suspect swerve his vehicle directly in front of a truck on the highway and proceeds to the cab and punch the truck driver. If you saw anything, contact the Harris County sheriff’s office at 346-286-1600.
- Starting Sunday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Laurel, Mont. That’s at Exit 437 off Interstate 90. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can read OOIDA’s letter on the Cleaner Trucks Initiative here. You can also find other comments submitted to FMCSA here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.