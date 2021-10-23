DEF: winter prep and a push for tighter standards

Land Line Now, Oct. 22, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Winter prep includes keeping your DEF flowing. Meanwhile, three senators push for even tighter emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA audit turns up a number of IT security vulnerabilities. President Biden addresses supply chain crisis, fuel prices in town hall. And the bus ride to nowhere for tired, stressed out adults.

II. Winter prep for DEF

If your travels during the winter months will take you through the parts of North America that turn bone-chillingly cold, your diesel exhaust fluid is one of many things you’ll need to keep an eye on. We’ll explain what you should and shouldn’t be doing to keep your DEF flowing.

III. Rest area closures get truckers’ attention

Marty Ellis is hearing from more truckers about states that have decided to close down rest areas, despite a nationwide truck parking crisis. Meanwhile, he had a visit from an old friend at the Spirit of the American Trucker.

IV. DEF is not enough; Senators push for tougher NOx standards

Newer trucks have all kinds of systems to control emissions – including DEF, diesel particulate filters and so on. But now, three U.S. senators are pushing the White House to tighten up emissions standards for heavy duty trucks even further. But OOIDA has urged the federal government to consider the cost for small-business truckers.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information