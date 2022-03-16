Daylight saving time debate is back

The annual practice of daylight saving time changes continues to be a topic of discussion at statehouses around the country. And federal efforts could potentially end the practice of changing clocks in the spring and fall.
The annual practice of daylight saving time changes continues to be a topic of discussion at statehouses around the country. And federal efforts could potentially end the practice of changing clocks in the spring and fall. Also, if Aaron Terrazas of Convoy were to describe the February jobs numbers for the transportation industry in one word, that word would be "strong." But uncertainty is rearing its ugly head again. Industry stakeholders are asking CARB to pause the deadline for enforcing the truck and bus regulation. Meanwhile, a new initiative is designed to improve data flow in the supply chain.
IFTA explains how drivers would pay their fuel tax if some states put an exemption on gas tax. President Biden is prohibiting certain imports and exports to Russia. Diesel prices continues to climb, up .40 cents from last week.
Economist: Transportation job numbers ‘strong’
If Aaron Terrazas, director of economic research for Convoy, were to describe the February jobs numbers for the transportation industry in one word, that word would be “strong.” But uncertainty is rearing its ugly head again. What do rising fuel prices, the crisis in Ukraine and inflationary pressure mean for the jobs market moving forward? And what can truckers do with the knowledge that the market remains strong?
Industry to CARB: Hit the ‘pause’ button
Industry stakeholders are asking the California Air Resources Board to hit the pause button on the deadline for enforcing the truck and bus regulation. Meanwhile, a new initiative is designed to improve data flow in the supply chain.
