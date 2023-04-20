The freight market is expected to get back into a more normal rhythm. We’ll have the latest details from Robert Rouse of DAT in today’s Market Update. Also, some one-person motor carriers are trying to run under another carrier’s authority – even though that’s not advisable to do. And it’s no secret that a lot of truck shows center their efforts on benefitting a charity, with many of them specifically supporting organizations that benefit children. And that’s true as well for one of Marty Ellis’s most recent stops, as well as an event Marty has a long history with.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Running under another carrier’s authority not a good idea.

24:03 – DAT: Freight headed back to normal.

38:47 – Truck shows: Doing it for the children.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A proposal paving the way for hair testing takes a step forward. A Senate committee hears some raw truths about new emissions mandates. And a major carrier says we’re officially in a freight recession.

Back to top

Running under another carrier’s authority not a good idea

Some one-person motor carriers are trying to run under another carrier’s authority – even though that’s not advisable to do. We’ll discuss that – plus some broker problems and more – with Jim Jefferson and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Back to top

DAT: Freight headed back to normal

The freight market is expected to get back into a more normal rhythm. We’ll have the latest details from Robert Rouse of DAT in today’s Market Update.

Back to top

Truck shows: Doing it for the children

It’s no secret that a lot of truck shows center their efforts on benefitting a charity, with many of them specifically supporting organizations that benefit children. And that’s true as well for one of Marty Ellis’s most recent stops, as well as an event Marty has a long history with.

Back to top