Cybersecurity warning – just in time for the holidays!

Land Line Now, Nov. 23, 2021.

Two federal law enforcement agencies are sending out a warning about cybersecurity as the holidays approach, plus the latest on TWIC.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The average price of diesel has gone down for the first time in more than two months. The U.S. DOT projects that freight activity will grow by 50% over the next three decades. And Vermont has a little fun naming its snowplows ahead of winter weather.

II. Lowering stress

It’s a stressful time of year, and you have a stressful job. Dawn Harrison of Rolling Strong offers some tips on how to bring your stress levels down, whether you’re out on the road or back at home.

III. Towing reform – where we stand

Towing reform in West Virginia is one of many items on OOIDA’s Christmas wish list and it looks to be taking shape. Mike Matousek of OOIDA stops by to give us the latest.

IV. Cybersecurity a concern right now

Two federal law enforcement agencies are sending out a warning about cyber security as the holidays approach. Meanwhile, we’ll have the latest on TWIC card readers and what the Senate may do about President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

