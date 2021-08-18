CSA info wrong? Here’s how to fix that

Land Line Now, Aug. 17, 2021.
What do you do when your CSA report has bad information? You file a DataQ challenge. We’ll explain how to do that and when it’s appropriate.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
A large carrier wants to sidestep driver trainee regulations. Fuel prices inch downward. And when bad penmanship doesn’t pay.
II. Fixing bad information on your CSA
What do you do when something shows up on your CSA report but you don’t think it should be there? You file a DataQ challenge. We’ll go through how you use that system and when it’s appropriate.
III. Alternative to bridge tolls offered
A Pennsylvania lawmaker has offered an alternative to the plan to toll bridges in the state. Meanwhile, another effort would allow local police departments to use radar to enforce speed limits.
IV. Tesla autopilot gets some federal attention
A federal agency is taking a long, hard look at Tesla’s autopilot system after nearly a dozen crashes in which it was a factor. The announcement comes after OOIDA warned the agency about the problem.
