COVID waiver finally comes to an end

The COVID waiver in place for the past two and a half years is coming to an end. We'll discuss that – and take a look ahead at the upcoming midterm election.

The COVID waiver in place for the past two and a half years is coming to an end. We'll discuss that – and take a look ahead at the upcoming midterm election. Also, OOIDA's president and its chief operating officer discuss what the Association has done over the years in the fight against ELDs. And whether you're hauling cars, logs, or mobile homes, getting insurance for special operations can be a bit more difficult. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA's Truck Insurance Department explains what's considered specialty op's and what's generally required in order to get coverage.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

That hours-of-service waiver that's been around since the start of the pandemic is no more. The founder of an electric truck maker is likely headed to prison. And how one state is using a World War II-era weapon to clear avalanches.

The fight against ELDs

As we approach the 50th anniversary of OOIDA, we're taking a look back at some of the memorable achievements of the association. OOIDA's president and its chief operating officer discuss what the Association has done over the years in the fight against ELDs.

Insuring special operations

Whether you're hauling cars, logs, or mobile homes, getting insurance for special operations can be a bit more difficult. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA's Truck Insurance Department explains what's considered specialty op's and what's generally required in order to get coverage.

