COVID waiver finally comes to an end

The COVID waiver in place for the past two and a half years is coming to an end. We’ll discuss that – and take a look ahead at the upcoming midterm election.
Listen to our full show
The COVID waiver in place for the past two and a half years is coming to an end. We’ll discuss that – and take a look ahead at the upcoming midterm election. Also, OOIDA’s president and its chief operating officer discuss what the Association has done over the years in the fight against ELDs. And whether you’re hauling cars, logs, or mobile homes, getting insurance for special operations can be a bit more difficult. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explains what’s considered specialty op’s and what’s generally required in order to get coverage.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
That hours-of-service waiver that’s been around since the start of the pandemic is no more. The founder of an electric truck maker is likely headed to prison. And how one state is using a World War II-era weapon to clear avalanches.
The fight against ELDs
As we approach the 50th anniversary of OOIDA, we’re taking a look back at some of the memorable achievements of the association. OOIDA’s president and its chief operating officer discuss what the Association has done over the years in the fight against ELDs.
Insuring special operations
Whether you’re hauling cars, logs, or mobile homes, getting insurance for special operations can be a bit more difficult. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explains what’s considered specialty op’s and what’s generally required in order to get coverage.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Truckers Christmas Group is now accepting nominations and donations. You can find out more information on their website.
- Starting Tuesday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Corning, Calif. That’s at Exit 630 on Interstate 5. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.