Cost of doing business: Why it’s up

This will come as no surprise to anyone who drives a truck for a living, but the cost of doing business went up in 2021. However, an updated report from the American Transportation Research Institute provides some evidence to that fact. It shows that the marginal cost of trucking rose nearly 13% last year. Dr. Alex Leslie of ATRI joins us with some takeaways from the report, along with how professional drivers can use the information to help them in their day-to-day.

The U.S. DOT is giving out $2.2 billion in grants to infrastructure projects across the country. NHTSA’s leader is leaving for a new job, less than three months after being confirmed by the Senate. And a renewable diesel plant in Nevada gets up and running.

