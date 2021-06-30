Connecticut governor to truckers: Screw you

Land Line Now, June 29, 2021.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
A federal agency wants more crash reports on autonomous vehicles. Wild weather causes problems on numerous highways. And signs change fast…and nobody’s furious…in Virginia.
II. Fitness advice for on the road
You take good care of your truck – but you might be neglecting its most important asset: you. We’ll have some advice for truckers who want to get on the right path, from healthier eating habits to workouts on the road.
III. Truckers get a harsh rebuke from governor
Connecticut’s governor has made it clear that he has little regard for truckers and the work they do. We’ll discuss what he said and what he’s done, as well as how it might affect you. Also, the Minneapolis City Council is on the verge of banning truck parking on all city streets. OOIDA has issued a Call to Action, and we’ll have the details.
IV. Next up on the highway bill …
Step by step, the proposed House version of the highway bill is making its way to a vote – despite numerous anti-trucker provisions. We’ll explain where the process stands, what’s next and why it matters.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA is urging truckers to call their representatives and ask them to oppose HR3684. The bill contains numerous anti-trucking provisions, including one that would raise minimum insurance requirements by more than 160%. Call your representative today at 202-224-3121.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Council Bluffs, Iowa. That’s at Exit 48 off Interstates 29 and 80. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can find out more about Rolling Strong Fitness here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- The Minneapolis City Council is on the verge of banning truck parking on all city streets. OOIDA has issued a Call to Action. You can find the details here.
- View notices on the Bulletin Board.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- It’s helpful for our members to keep us apprised of conditions on the roads and any problems they encounter. If you have situations to report call OOIDA at 816-229-5791 or email Questions@OOIDA.com.