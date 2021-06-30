Connecticut governor to truckers: Screw you

Land Line Now, June 29, 2021.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

A federal agency wants more crash reports on autonomous vehicles. Wild weather causes problems on numerous highways. And signs change fast…and nobody’s furious…in Virginia.

II. Fitness advice for on the road

You take good care of your truck – but you might be neglecting its most important asset: you. We’ll have some advice for truckers who want to get on the right path, from healthier eating habits to workouts on the road.

III. Truckers get a harsh rebuke from governor

Connecticut’s governor has made it clear that he has little regard for truckers and the work they do. We’ll discuss what he said and what he’s done, as well as how it might affect you. Also, the Minneapolis City Council is on the verge of banning truck parking on all city streets. OOIDA has issued a Call to Action, and we’ll have the details.

IV. Next up on the highway bill …

Step by step, the proposed House version of the highway bill is making its way to a vote – despite numerous anti-trucker provisions. We’ll explain where the process stands, what’s next and why it matters.

