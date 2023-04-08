Contact Us

Congressman’s bill aims to increase truck parking

April 7, 2023

Two bills were just introduced in Congress that would go a long way toward solving the truck parking problem. We’ll hear from one of the co-sponsors of the House bill, Rep. Mike Bost, about the effort. Also, if you get your own authority, there are a few things you’re going to go through that you need to be aware of. And one of them is the new entrant safety audit. And the EPA recently took action on a California emissions regulation that could have a major impact on trucking.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Congressman speaks out on truck parking bill.

24:32 – Surviving the new entrant safety audit.

38:45 – California gets green light on emissions regulation.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

California gets the green light to impose an even stricter set of emissions standards. A new bill that would give truckers more access to overtime pay get reintroduced. And the Tesla Semi gets the recall treatment for the first time.

Congressman speaks out on truck parking bill

Two bills were just introduced in Congress that would go a long way toward solving the truck parking problem. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would invest hundreds of millions of dollars to create new truck parking spaces across the nation. We’ll hear from one of the co-sponsors of the House bill, Rep. Mike Bost, about the effort.

Surviving the new entrant safety audit

If you get your own authority, there are a few things you’re going to go through that you need to be aware of. And one of them is the new entrant safety audit. Jim Jefferson and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department explain.

California gets green light on emissions regulation

The EPA recently took action on a California emissions regulation that could have a major impact on trucking. We’ll discuss the action and its impact with OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and George O’Connor of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

