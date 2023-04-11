A member of the U.S. House has introduced a resolution that would overturn the EPA’s latest set of emissions standards for large trucks. Also, education is an important part of OOIDA. Over the past 50 years, the Association has offered a number of classes webinars, and programs to ensure truck drivers and those getting into the industry are equipped with the tools they need to succeed. As part of our series marking OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll hear from Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation. And when it comes to insurance, having a hired driver on your policy can come with increased risk. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explains what to expect when getting a quote.
9:43 – Providing education for America’s truckers.
24:03 – The ins and outs of hired drivers.
38:47 – Congressman strikes at EPA emissions rule.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- You can take the full Truck to Success seminar online here.
- Starting Tuesday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Effingham, Ill. That’s at Exit 159 on Interstates 57 and 70. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Check out OOIDA’s Business Education webpage.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
There’s a new push in Washington D.C. to keep a strict new EPA rule on heavy trucks from going into full effect. Another batch of International trucks falls under a new recall. And another Canadian province is flirting with the idea of a speed limiter mandate.
Providing education for America’s truckers
Education is an important part of OOIDA. Over the past 50 years, the association has offered a number of classes, webinars, and programs to ensure truck drivers and those getting into the industry are equipped with the tools they need to succeed. As part of our series marking OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll hear from Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation.
The ins and outs of hired drivers
When it comes to insurance, having a hired driver on your policy can come with increased risk. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explains what to expect when getting a quote.
Congressman strikes at EPA emissions rule
A member of the U.S. House has introduced a resolution that would overturn the EPA’s latest set of emissions standards for large trucks.