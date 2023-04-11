A member of the U.S. House has introduced a resolution that would overturn the EPA’s latest set of emissions standards for large trucks. Also, education is an important part of OOIDA. Over the past 50 years, the Association has offered a number of classes webinars, and programs to ensure truck drivers and those getting into the industry are equipped with the tools they need to succeed. As part of our series marking OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll hear from Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation. And when it comes to insurance, having a hired driver on your policy can come with increased risk. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explains what to expect when getting a quote.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Providing education for America’s truckers.

24:03 – The ins and outs of hired drivers.

38:47 – Congressman strikes at EPA emissions rule.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

There’s a new push in Washington D.C. to keep a strict new EPA rule on heavy trucks from going into full effect. Another batch of International trucks falls under a new recall. And another Canadian province is flirting with the idea of a speed limiter mandate.

Back to top

Providing education for America’s truckers

Education is an important part of OOIDA. Over the past 50 years, the association has offered a number of classes, webinars, and programs to ensure truck drivers and those getting into the industry are equipped with the tools they need to succeed. As part of our series marking OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll hear from Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation.

Back to top

The ins and outs of hired drivers

When it comes to insurance, having a hired driver on your policy can come with increased risk. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explains what to expect when getting a quote.

Back to top

Congressman strikes at EPA emissions rule

A member of the U.S. House has introduced a resolution that would overturn the EPA’s latest set of emissions standards for large trucks.

Back to top