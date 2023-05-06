A new bill in the U.S. House seeks to stop the FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter mandate from picking up any more speed. In fact, it would stop it in its tracks. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Josh Brecheen joins us to talk about his concerns – and why he decided to take action. Also, from a new report detailing where the truck parking crisis might be most pronounced to a number of states taking action to address the problem where they can, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by for another edition of The Parking Zone. And Marty Ellis joins us to discuss a question: When is something an advertisement, and when is it litter?

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Congressman says ‘stop’ to speed limit plan.

24:03 – The Parking Zone.

38:47 – Trash or treasure?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The sponsor of an anti-speed limiter bill tells us why he’s spearheading the effort. The number of people employed in trucking jobs goes up again. And we’ll tell you about the 86-mile stretch of highway shutting down this weekend.

Back to top

Congressman says ‘stop’ to speed limiter plan

A new bill in the U.S. House seeks to stop the FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter mandate from picking up any more speed. In fact, it would stop it in its tracks. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Josh Brecheen joins us to talk about his concerns – and why he decided to take action.

Back to top

The Parking Zone

From a new report detailing where the truck parking crisis might be most pronounced to a number of states taking action to address the problem where they can, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by for another edition of The Parking Zone.

Back to top

Trash or treasure?

The slow march of additional technology into the cab of trucks has been a sore spot for many truckers. Marty Ellis joins us to discuss that – and a question: When is something an advertisement, and when is it litter?

Back to top