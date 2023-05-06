A new bill in the U.S. House seeks to stop the FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter mandate from picking up any more speed. In fact, it would stop it in its tracks. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Josh Brecheen joins us to talk about his concerns – and why he decided to take action. Also, from a new report detailing where the truck parking crisis might be most pronounced to a number of states taking action to address the problem where they can, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by for another edition of The Parking Zone. And Marty Ellis joins us to discuss a question: When is something an advertisement, and when is it litter?
9:43 – Congressman says ‘stop’ to speed limit plan.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Congressman says ‘stop’ to speed limiter plan
The Parking Zone
Trash or treasure?
