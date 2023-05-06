Contact Us

Congressman says ‘stop’ to speed limiter plan

May 5, 2023

|

A new bill in the U.S. House seeks to stop the FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter mandate from picking up any more speed. In fact, it would stop it in its tracks. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Josh Brecheen joins us to talk about his concerns – and why he decided to take action. Also, from a new report detailing where the truck parking crisis might be most pronounced to a number of states taking action to address the problem where they can, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by for another edition of The Parking Zone. And Marty Ellis joins us to discuss a question: When is something an advertisement, and when is it litter?

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Congressman says ‘stop’ to speed limit plan.

24:03 – The Parking Zone.

38:47 – Trash or treasure?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The sponsor of an anti-speed limiter bill tells us why he’s spearheading the effort. The number of people employed in trucking jobs goes up again. And we’ll tell you about the 86-mile stretch of highway shutting down this weekend.

Back to top

Congressman says ‘stop’ to speed limiter plan

A new bill in the U.S. House seeks to stop the FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter mandate from picking up any more speed. In fact, it would stop it in its tracks. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Josh Brecheen joins us to talk about his concerns – and why he decided to take action.

Back to top

The Parking Zone

From a new report detailing where the truck parking crisis might be most pronounced to a number of states taking action to address the problem where they can, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by for another edition of The Parking Zone.

Back to top

Trash or treasure?

The slow march of additional technology into the cab of trucks has been a sore spot for many truckers. Marty Ellis joins us to discuss that – and a question: When is something an advertisement, and when is it litter?

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

speed limiters speed limiter

Bill would block speed limiter requirement

Legislation to put the brakes on a possible speed limiter regulation – a regulation most truckers oppose – has been introduced in Congress.

May 04

freight Produce in grocery store freight rates

Finally, a good month for spot freight

May is shaping up to be a good month for spot freight. Produce harvests are picking up and construction activity is on the rise.

May 03

Electric car, alternative-fuel vehicle electric vehicles

Getting electric vehicles to pay their fair share

As they become more popular, are hybrid and electric vehicles paying their fair share for roads? Nine states are taking up the issue.

May 02

EPA electric trucks

EPA to hear from public on electric truck plan

The U.S. EPA has scheduled a hearing regarding proposed greenhouse gas emission standards that set the stage for electric trucks.

May 01

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Congressman says ‘stop’ to speed limiter plan

Bill would block speed limiter requirement

Finally, a good month for spot freight

Getting electric vehicles to pay their fair share

EPA to hear from public on electric truck plan