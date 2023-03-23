Congressman: Julie Su wrong choice for labor secretary

The nomination of Julie Su to be secretary of labor has drawn some criticism, including from her home state of California. And one congressman is leading the charge. We’ll talk with U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley of California. Also, as temperatures warm, flatbed volumes are increasing. We’ll have the latest information in today’s Market Update with Robert Rouse of DAT.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – The market isn’t flat for flatbeds.

24:03 – Congressman opposes labor nominee.

38:47 – Congressman opposes labor nominee, Part II.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Georgia’s attempts to increase the weight limit for heavy trucks keep getting whittled down. A truck driver who had tens of thousands of dollars seized by authorities finally gets it back. And drumroll please – the U.S. cities with the worst drivers are …

The market isn’t flat for flatbeds

As temperatures warm, flatbed volumes are increasing. Land Line Now’s We’ll have the latest information in today’s Market Update with Robert Rouse of DAT.

Congressman opposes labor nominee

The nomination of Julie Su to be secretary of labor has drawn some criticism, including from her home state of California. And one congressman is leading the charge. We’ll talk with U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley of California.

Congressman opposes labor nominee, Part II

We continue our conversation with U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley of California, and bring you his remarks from a press conference held at the California state Capitol.

