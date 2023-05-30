Congress votes to halt EPA regulation ► Podcast

With a vote in the House, Congress sends a strong “no” to the EPA regarding its recent emission regulation. Also, keeping your mental health in check is just as important as your pre-trip inspection. We’ll speak with a licensed therapist about her approach to offering counseling services to men and women behind the wheel. And we’ll hear from Missouri’s DOT Commercial Motor Vehicle Program Manager. She recently spoke with us about her role, and the efforts underway to make Missouri’s roads as safe as possible. By now, most people involved in trucking have heard of so-called nuclear verdicts. One recent case in that vein caught Marty Ellis’s attention, just as it’s caught the attention of people throughout the trucking industry.
