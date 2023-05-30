Congress votes to halt EPA regulation ► Podcast



With a vote in the House, Congress sends a strong “no” to the EPA regarding its recent emission regulation. Also, keeping your mental health in check is just as important as your pre-trip inspection. We’ll speak with a licensed therapist about her approach to offering counseling services to men and women behind the wheel. And we’ll hear from Missouri’s DOT Commercial Motor Vehicle Program Manager. She recently spoke with us about her role, and the efforts underway to make Missouri’s roads as safe as possible. By now, most people involved in trucking have heard of so-called nuclear verdicts. One recent case in that vein caught Marty Ellis’s attention, just as it’s caught the attention of people throughout the trucking industry.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– Tending to your mental health

24:52 – Making Missouri’s roads safe

39:36 – Concern over nuclear verdicts

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Congress sends a strong message to the EPA about its heavy-duty emission rules. Legislation that would put more teens behind the wheels of semis hits a bump in the road. And the truck parking bill gains some momentum in the House.

Back to top

Tending to your mental health

Keeping your mental health in check is just as important as your pre-trip inspection. We’ll speak with a licensed therapist about her approach to offering counseling services to men and women behind the wheel.

Back to top

Making Missouri’s roads safe

We’ll hear from Missouri’s DOT Commercial Motor Vehicle Program Manager. She recently spoke with us about her role, and the efforts underway to make Missouri’s roads as safe as possible.

Back to top

Concern over nuclear verdicts

By now, most people involved in trucking have heard of so-called nuclear verdicts. One recent case in that vein caught Marty Ellis’s attention, just as it’s caught the attention of people throughout the trucking industry.

Back to top