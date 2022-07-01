Congress: How are hours of service changes working?

Congress is in the process of passing its regular, annual spending bills. But part of that effort involves instructions to various federal agencies – including some important trucking issues, such as hours of service, hair testing and more.
The Supreme Court makes a decision that allows California’s controversial AB5 law to go into effect. NHTSA’s chief speaks out about autonomous technology and automatic emergency brakes. And the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act gets a little more support.
You might see more traffic over the long weekend compared with last year. According to AAA, 47.9 million people are expected to travel. We’ll hear from a travel expert about that – get an RV etiquette primer from a truck driver who explains how best to share the road.
Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier for truckers to pay the state’s registration fee – but at the same time are preparing to crack down on snow and ice atop vehicles.
