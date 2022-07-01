Contact Us

Congress: How are hours of service changes working?

June 30, 2022

|

Congress is in the process of passing its regular, annual spending bills. But part of that effort involves instructions to various federal agencies – including some important trucking issues, such as hours of service, hair testing and more.

Congress is in the process of passing its regular, annual spending bills. But part of that effort involves instructions to various federal agencies – including some important trucking issues, such as hours of service, hair testing and more. Also, you might see more traffic over the long weekend compared with last year. According to AAA, 47.9 million people are expected to travel. We’ll hear from a travel expert. And Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier for truckers to pay the state’s registration fee – but at the same time are preparing to crack down on snow and ice atop vehicles.

The Supreme Court makes a decision that allows California’s controversial AB5 law to go into effect. NHTSA’s chief speaks out about autonomous technology and automatic emergency brakes. And the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act gets a little more support.

Holiday traffic picking up

You might see more traffic over the long weekend compared with last year. According to AAA, 47.9 million people are expected to travel. We’ll hear from a travel expert about that – get an RV etiquette primer from a truck driver who explains how best to share the road.

Pennsylvania making it easier to pay up

Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier for truckers to pay the state’s registration fee – but at the same time are preparing to crack down on snow and ice atop vehicles.

