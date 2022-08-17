Coffee company sets it sights on truckers

An effort to serve the men and women who keep our country running is in full swing. We’ll talk with the two men behind Big Rig Coffee, a company that’s brewing up a cup of joe to give back to the most deserving workforce in the United States.
Also, like anything you put into your truck, it's important that it's the right thing. Such is the case with grease. But how should you go about picking the right one? Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac has some advice. And California lawmakers want to speed up transit projects by letting them skip some environmental reviews. Meanwhile, several counties in Georgia have put transportation issues on the fall election ballot.
Diesel prices dip once again. FMCSA is finally tweaking its Medical Examiner Handbook. And posts on the MembersEdge load board hit record high levels.
Much like anything you put into your truck or vehicle, it’s important to put the right thing in. Such is the case with grease. But how should you go about picking the right one? Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac has some advice.
California lawmakers want to speed up transit projects by letting them skip some environmental reviews. Meanwhile, several counties in Georgia have put transportation issues on the fall election ballot.
- Maryland is making changes to the way it conducts the CDL skills test. Get the details here.
- FMCSA is getting closer to publishing an updated version of the Medical Examiner Handbook. The public comment period is open until Sept. 22.
