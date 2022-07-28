Coalition targets truck parking on I-81

It’s no secret that the country is suffering through a truck parking shortage. Several groups are looking to change that by coming up with solutions. One of those groups, the I-81 Corridor Coalition, recently held a series of roundtable talks devoted entirely to the problem. Andy Alden, the coalition’s executive director, joins us to talk about what was learned and what happens next.

Listen to our full show

It’s no secret that the country is suffering through a truck parking shortage. Several groups are looking to change that by coming up with solutions. One of those groups is the I-81 Corridor Coalition. Also, trucking is a leading indicator of the direction of the economy, so what do the latest numbers tell us about how we’re doing? We’ll discuss that and more with Stephen Petit of DAT. And August is a time when members of Congress head back to their home districts to meet with constituents. And that makes it not only a good time to get some time with your member of Congress, but also a good time to be in touch with their staff in our nation’s capital.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A major carrier is telling some of its owner-operators that they may have to leave California because of AB5. The percentage of female truck drivers continues to rise. And the Pilot Flying J Road Warrior contest returns with a record pay-out.

Trucking and the economy

Trucking is a leading indicator of the direction of the economy, so what do the latest numbers tell us about how we’re doing? We’ll discuss that and more with Stephen Petit of DAT.

Getting face time with your lawmakers

August is a time when members of Congress head back to their home districts to meet with constituents. And that makes it not only a good time to get some time with your member of Congress, but also a good time to be in touch with their staff in our nation’s capital.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information