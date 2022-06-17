Clearing up the Clearinghouse

The Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse has cause considerable confusion among truckers. We’ll try to clear up some of that confusion with some help from FaLisa McCannon of CMCI, OOIDA’s drug testing consortium.
OOIDA is encouraging its members to comment on proposed UCR fees. A truck driver is fatally injured by another truck. And the OOIDA Mary Johnston scholarship winner is heading into the world of trucking.
Who is a broker?
The FMCSA is asking for truckers’ help deciding who is, and who is not a broker. We’ll discuss that – plus controversy over UCR fees and Canada dropping some vaccine requirements.
Road funding in Georgia, Louisiana
Atlanta voters recently approved $750 million dollars for infrastructure improvements to address a massive backlog of work. Meanwhile, the Louisiana Legislature has voted to increase transportation funding through electric and hybrid vehicles.
