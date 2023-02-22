Contact Us

Citations: when to fight and when to give in

February 21, 2023

|

Should you try to fight a citation from a U.S. DOT inspection, or just pay the fine and move on? Plus, details on the SAP program and what do you do if you get caught in a double-brokering scam.

 

Today’s news: Truck driver arrested, detained without probable cause awarded $500,000

Plus, an investigation is underway after a deadly fuel truck crash in North Carolina, CVSA’s annual Human Trafficking Awareness campaign is now underway in Canada and more.

Fit’s Possible Trucking

In an effort to help truckers get healthier and happier, a woman in Alabama has created a fitness program.

Battle over Indiana split speed limit

A bill that would level the playing field for heavy trucks is on the move at the statehouse in Indianapolis, but it’s looking like an uphill battle.

Listen to our full show

Bullhorn logo smallSubscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Related Podcasts

OOIDA asks Buttigieg to dedicate $1 billion for truck parking

OOIDA Board nominees discuss issues

Five truck drivers are vying for seats on the OOIDA Board of Directors – and today, we take an in-depth look at those running.

February 20

trucking truck parking carrier 411

Wired takes a close look at trucking

A new piece in Wired magazine takes a deep dive into trucking, and offers a new perspective about the challenges truckers face every day.

February 17

SMS brokers Unique electronic identifiers

SMS may get a makeover

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants to change the SMS system for determining who is and who is not a high-risk carrier.

February 16

Fighting the good fight against bad regs

When it comes to regulation proposals in Washington, D.C., OOIDA has been fighting the good fight against bad ones – and advocating for good ones for decades.

February 15

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Citations: when to fight and when to give in

OOIDA Board nominees discuss issues

Wired takes a close look at trucking

SMS may get a makeover

Fighting the good fight against bad regs