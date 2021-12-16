Chrome Shop Mafia gift guide

Do you have a trucker to shop for this Christmas? If you do, you probably need to know where to buy the latest cool toy or chrome add-on.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA plans to propose changes to AEB and ELD requirements in the coming months. A new report singles out the worst bottlenecks in the U.S. for trucks. And let them eat cheesecake!
II. Chrome, lights, bumpers and more – a gift guide
Do you have a trucker to shop for this Christmas? If you do, you probably need to know where you can buy the latest cool toy or chrome add-on. We’ll have some suggestions.
III. Spot market calming down
There are small signs that the spot market may be coming back down to Earth a bit. We’ll have the latest numbers and trends on the spot market and explain how owner-operators can take advantage of the opportunities that are out there.
IV. Bad news for electric vehicles
Part of the plan to expand the number of electric vehicle recharging stations nationwide is out, thanks to a very old regulation. We’ll explain what happened and what it could mean for you.
