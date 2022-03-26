Contact Us
Chrome, paint, vinyl and mods at MATS

March 25, 2022

From chrome, paint and other mods to new tech and new equipment, there’s a whole lot to look at and learn about at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Listen to our full show

Few places have as much chrome, paint, vinyl and other mods on trucks as the Mid-America Trucking Show. There’s also a lot of new technology and equipment on display at the show. Plus, OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office uses the show as a chance to hear directly from professional truck drivers.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

Canada announces changes to cross border travel. The Parking crisis was a topic of discussion during the FMCSA seminar at Mid America. And the Midwest had the most highway and bridge improvement projects in 2021.

New tech and new equipment at MATS

There’s always something new on display at the Mid-America Trucking Show – and this year is no different. We take a look at what’s turning heads.

OOIDA uses MATS as opportunity engage with members

 

There’s no better place to get a sense of what truckers have on their minds than the largest truck show around.

