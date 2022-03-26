Chrome, paint, vinyl and mods at MATS

From chrome, paint and other mods to new tech and new equipment, there’s a whole lot to look at and learn about at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Listen to our full show

Few places have as much chrome, paint, vinyl and other mods on trucks as the Mid-America Trucking Show. There’s also a lot of new technology and equipment on display at the show. Plus, OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office uses the show as a chance to hear directly from professional truck drivers.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

Canada announces changes to cross border travel. The Parking crisis was a topic of discussion during the FMCSA seminar at Mid America. And the Midwest had the most highway and bridge improvement projects in 2021.

New tech and new equipment at MATS

There’s always something new on display at the Mid-America Trucking Show – and this year is no different. We take a look at what’s turning heads.

OOIDA uses MATS as opportunity engage with members

There’s no better place to get a sense of what truckers have on their minds than the largest truck show around.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information