Chrome, paint, vinyl and mods at MATS

From chrome, paint and other mods to new tech and new equipment, there’s a whole lot to look at and learn about at the Mid-America Trucking Show.
Listen to our full show
Few places have as much chrome, paint, vinyl and other mods on trucks as the Mid-America Trucking Show. There’s also a lot of new technology and equipment on display at the show. Plus, OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office uses the show as a chance to hear directly from professional truck drivers.
Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford
Canada announces changes to cross border travel. The Parking crisis was a topic of discussion during the FMCSA seminar at Mid America. And the Midwest had the most highway and bridge improvement projects in 2021.
New tech and new equipment at MATS
There’s always something new on display at the Mid-America Trucking Show – and this year is no different. We take a look at what’s turning heads.
OOIDA uses MATS as opportunity engage with members
There’s no better place to get a sense of what truckers have on their minds than the largest truck show around.
