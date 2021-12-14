Contact Us
Christmas tree makes it to the capitol

December 13, 2021

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is on display thanks to six truck drivers. We’ll report on its journey from California to Washington D.C.

Christmas

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Severe weather across the country leads to warnings for truckers. A large LTL carrier folds, leaving hundreds of drivers without jobs heading into the holidays. And if you can spell the name of your state correctly, you have a leg up on some DOT workers in Delaware.

II. Capitol Christmas Tree lights up

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is on display thanks to six truck drivers. We’ll report on the journey it took from California to Washington, D.C. Also, we’ll have an update to a story we brought you last December about an elementary school student who works as an operations manager for his father’s trucking company.

III. Exclusions: What isn’t included

We visit the Insurance Interchange for another look at policy exclusions. This time, Trina McIntyre and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s truck insurance department tell us about the types of cargo that can be excluded in your policy.

IV. State issues, then and now

If there’s a rule in this universe, it’s that things change. That’s as true in trucking as it is in anything else. We’ll go over how issues have changed, and how OOIDA has changed its approach to those issues.

