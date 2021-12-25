Contact Us
Christmas tree finds its way home – thanks to these six truck drivers

December 24, 2021

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is on display thanks to six truck drivers. We’ll report on the journey from California to Washington, D.C.

 

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Christmas tree

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The vaccine mandate for large employers appears to be headed to the Supreme Court. OOIDA tells the DOT to make trucking a rewarding, long-term career option. And new details about this year’s Wreaths Across America Day.

II. The Capitol Christmas Tree and the six truckers who brought it

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is on display thanks to six truck drivers. We’ll report on the journey it took from California to Washington, D.C. And we’ll have an update to a story we brought you last December about an elementary school student who works as an operations manager for his father’s trucking company.

III. The Spirit brings the season

A comic book store, a retail outlet, a group of costumed and other volunteers and a very familiar truck joined forces recently to ensure that children spending their holiday season in the hospital will have a Merry Christmas.

IV. Misclassification – big issue now and in the future

Every year, there seems to be a pattern in terms of what topics come up. And in 2021, one of the big ones has been misclassification of workers, and the unintended consequences of efforts to fix that.

