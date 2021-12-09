Christmas giving: a trucking tradition

Land Line Now, Dec. 8, 2021.
Christmas is the season of giving: Truck stops help the St. Christopher Fund, OOIDA helps veterans – and we’ll explain how you can help.
I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano
A federal judge gives the vaccine mandate for federal contractors a thumbs down. A physicians’ group opposes a highway in Toronto. And there’s no burn like a highway burn.
II. Christmas giving in the trucking industry
As Andy Williams said long ago, it’s the holiday season – and that means it’s the season of giving. We’ll report on two truck stop chains lending a helping hand to the St. Christopher Fund as Christmas approaches, an OOIDA donation helping homeless veterans – and how you can help out as well.
III. Freight: a shift in produce
The spot market for produce is shifting in step with the season – and even flatbeds are getting in on the action. Dean Croke of DAT gets into that before giving us the latest numbers and trends.
IV. Paying the bills in D.C.
Congress is taking action to prevent a U.S. Government default, to keep the bills paid and to pass a presidential priority spending bill.
