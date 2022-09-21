Checking your CSA score

For anyone on their own authority, the CSA score is all-important. But it’s also often a mystery, in terms of how it’s figured and how you check it. We’ll demystify just a little of that process – and cover some other topics – with Jim Jefferson and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.
Average diesel prices continue to dip. New nationwide crash numbers break a recent trend. And the MembersEdge load board has been hot, but spot rates have not.
Taking care of your batteries
When it comes to maintenance of your truck’s electrical system, the batteries have a starring role. And while battery maintenance has changed as batteries themselves change, some principles are the same as always. To get a little primer, we’ll talk with Kevin Lindsey of TA Petro travel centers.
Heavy haul in Pennsylvania
A bill in Ohio would create a regional heavy hauling permit near the Pennsylvania border; meanwhile, San Francisco-area voters will soon have their say on several transportation ballot questions.
