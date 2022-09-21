Checking your CSA score

For anyone on their own authority, the CSA score is all-important. But it’s also often a mystery, in terms of how it’s figured and how you check it. We’ll demystify just a little of that process – and cover some other topics – with Jim Jefferson and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Listen to our full show

For anyone on their own authority, the CSA score is all-important. But it’s also often a mystery, in terms of how it’s figured and how you check it. We’ll demystify just a little of that process. Also, when it comes to maintenance of your truck’s electrical system, the batteries have a starring role. And while battery maintenance has changed as batteries themselves change, some principles are the same as always. And a bill in Ohio would create a regional heavy hauling permit near the Pennsylvania border; meanwhile, San Francisco-area voters will soon have their say on several transportation ballot questions.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Average diesel prices continue to dip. New nationwide crash numbers break a recent trend. And the MembersEdge load board has been hot, but spot rates have not.

Taking care of your batteries

When it comes to maintenance of your truck’s electrical system, the batteries have a starring role. And while battery maintenance has changed as batteries themselves change, some principles are the same as always. To get a little primer, we’ll talk with Kevin Lindsey of TA Petro travel centers.

Heavy haul in Pennsylvania

A bill in Ohio would create a regional heavy hauling permit near the Pennsylvania border; meanwhile, San Francisco-area voters will soon have their say on several transportation ballot questions.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information