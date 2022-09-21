Contact Us
Convoy QuickPay

Checking your CSA score

September 20, 2022

|

For anyone on their own authority, the CSA score is all-important. But it’s also often a mystery, in terms of how it’s figured and how you check it. We’ll demystify just a little of that process – and cover some other topics – with Jim Jefferson and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Listen to our full show

For anyone on their own authority, the CSA score is all-important. But it’s also often a mystery, in terms of how it’s figured and how you check it. We’ll demystify just a little of that process. Also, when it comes to maintenance of your truck’s electrical system, the batteries have a starring role. And while battery maintenance has changed as batteries themselves change, some principles are the same as always. And a bill in Ohio would create a regional heavy hauling permit near the Pennsylvania border; meanwhile, San Francisco-area voters will soon have their say on several transportation ballot questions.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Average diesel prices continue to dip. New nationwide crash numbers break a recent trend. And the MembersEdge load board has been hot, but spot rates have not.

Taking care of your batteries

When it comes to maintenance of your truck’s electrical system, the batteries have a starring role. And while battery maintenance has changed as batteries themselves change, some principles are the same as always. To get a little primer, we’ll talk with Kevin Lindsey of TA Petro travel centers.

Heavy haul in Pennsylvania

A bill in Ohio would create a regional heavy hauling permit near the Pennsylvania border; meanwhile, San Francisco-area voters will soon have their say on several transportation ballot questions.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • Starting Oct. 9 a section of northbound I-5 between mile post 0.0 and mile post 4.5 will be closed each night through Oct 14. Oversize loads may be accommodated on a case-by-case basis by calling 503-373-0000.
  • Starting Sunday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Oakley, Kan. That’s at Exit 76 on Interstate 70. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • You can find more on truck repair and maintenance from TA & Petro, here. If you have questions you can email them to AskTATruckService@ta-petro.com.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
  • You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.

 

Truckstop.com

Related Podcasts

truck parking

Grants to pave more truck parking

The federal government is putting money directly into two truck parking projects. We’ll discuss what will be built where and what is yet to come, with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s […]

September 19

overtime pay

Misconceptions about overtime bill

The introduction of a bill that would guarantee overtime pay for truckers has some people concerned, but OOIDA says the measure would end up benefitting truckers across the board.

September 16

AB5

FAQ about AB5

FAQ about AB5. We’re getting a lot of questions about enforcement and implementation of California’s controversial law. We answer the ones we can.

September 15

ripple effect

Ripple effects of labor unrest possible in coming weeks

Labor unrest in the rail and ocean transportation sectors could have ripple effects on truckload markets in the coming weeks. Dean Croke of DAT explains before getting into the latest data from the spot market.

September 14

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Checking your CSA score

Grants to pave more truck parking

Misconceptions about overtime bill

FAQ about AB5

Ripple effects of labor unrest possible in coming weeks