Changes coming to out-of-service criteria

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has changes to its out-of-service criteria going into effect soon. Jeremy Disbrow of CVSA breaks down what truck drivers need to know.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has changes to its out-of-service criteria going into effect soon. Jeremy Disbrow of CVSA breaks down what truck drivers need to know. Also, from a snow plow driver who came to the rescue of stranded truckers to a Cabinet nominee with some worrying credentials, we'll tell you who's been good and who's been bad in recent news with some Roses and Razzberries. And every year, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance conducts its Roadcheck inspection blitz. But it's not the only safety blitz anymore. We'll discuss that with Marty Ellis, who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

Two new bipartisan bills in D.C. have truckers’ best interests in mind. The number of trucking jobs in the U.S. economy takes a dip. And another state DOT is tackling the truck parking crisis, one rest area at a time.

Roses and razzberries

From a snow plow driver who came to the rescue of stranded truckers to a Cabinet nominee with some worrying credentials, we’ll tell you who’s been good and who’s been bad in recent news with some Roses and Razzberries.

More enforcement blitzes all the time

Every year, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance conducts its Roadcheck inspection blitz. But it’s not the only safety blitz anymore. We’ll discuss that – along with a warning about lingering winter weather – with Marty Ellis, the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

