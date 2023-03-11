Contact Us

Changes coming to out-of-service criteria

March 10, 2023

|

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has changes to its out-of-service criteria going into effect soon. Jeremy Disbrow of CVSA breaks down what truck drivers need to know.

Listen to our full show

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has changes to its out-of-service criteria going into effect soon. Jeremy Disbrow of CVSA breaks down what truck drivers need to know. Also, from a snow plow driver who came to the rescue of stranded truckers to a Cabinet nominee with some worrying credentials, we’ll tell you who’s been good and who’s been bad in recent news with some Roses and Razzberries. And every year, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance conducts its Roadcheck inspection blitz. But it’s not the only safety blitz anymore. We’ll discuss that with Marty Ellis, who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Two new bipartisan bills in D.C. have truckers’ best interests in mind. The number of trucking jobs in the U.S. economy takes a dip. And another state DOT is tackling the truck parking crisis, one rest area at a time.

Roses and razzberries

From a snow plow driver who came to the rescue of stranded truckers to a Cabinet nominee with some worrying credentials, we’ll tell you who’s been good and who’s been bad in recent news with some Roses and Razzberries.

More enforcement blitzes all the time

Every year, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance conducts its Roadcheck inspection blitz. But it’s not the only safety blitz anymore. We’ll discuss that – along with a warning about lingering winter weather – with Marty Ellis, the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

SMS brokers Unique electronic identifiers

FMCSA eyes changes to rules for brokers

The FMCSA has taken several actions regarding brokers and rules related to them. And OOIDA has added its own comments to the debate.

March 09

Bathroom access: a basic human need

Truck drivers have been fighting for bathroom access at shippers and receivers. We recently spoke with two OOIDA members about the issue.

March 08

split speed limit

Split speed limit in Indiana a step closer to ending

A bill to end Indiana’s split speed limit has secured the state Senate’s approval. Meanwhile, several other states eye speed limit changes.

March 07

speed limiters

When will we see a speed limiter rulemaking?

One of the big topics of conversation right now in the trucking industry is whether the FMCSA will require speed limiters, and if so, when?

March 06

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Changes coming to out-of-service criteria

FMCSA eyes changes to rules for brokers

Bathroom access: a basic human need

Split speed limit in Indiana a step closer to ending

When will we see a speed limiter rulemaking?