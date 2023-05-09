Later this week, the House Transportation Committee will discuss some of the current challenges faced by the supply chain. And OOIDA will be part of the discussion. We’ll discuss what topics are likely to come up, and how they will affect you. Also, risk retention groups – what are they and how can be they beneficial? And when it comes to actual cash value verses stated limit policies it’s important to know the difference between the two, and which will be the best option for you.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:12– What is a risk retention group?

24:52 – Cash value vs. stated limit – what’s the best option?

39:36– Challenges in the supply chain.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A toll plan in New York City is one step closer to moving ahead. A bill has passed in Florida that would allow radioactive fertilizer waste to be used in road construction. Daimler has recalled almost 3500 trucks over an issue that may cause understeering.

What is a Risk Retention Group?

Risk retention groups – what are they and how can be they beneficial? We’ll sit down with OOIDA Chief Operating Officer Rod Nofziger to discuss RRGs.

Cash value vs. stated limit – what’s the best option?

When it comes to actual cash value verses stated limit policies it’s important to know the difference between the two, and which will be the best option for you. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss the differences and find out what questions you should ask if you’re deciding.

Challenges in the supply chain

