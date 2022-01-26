Contact Us

CDL training questions answered

January 25, 2022

|

Very soon, new entry level CDL training requirements will go into effect for the trucking industry. We’ll answer some common questions.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA’s pilot program for Under-21 drivers clears another hurdle. Fuel prices have reached their highest level since the fall of 2014. And a play about a perfect crime is derailed by a real crime.

II. New CDL training requirements start soon

Very soon, new requirements for entry level CDL training will go into effect for the trucking industry. And like every change over the past few years, it’s generating questions and concerns.

III. State fuel tax relief

Eight states are pursuing some form of fuel tax relief, in part due to increased federal highway money, but also because of state budget surpluses.

IV. Stalled spending bills hold up highway money

Despite passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law, the financial spigot out of the nation’s capital isn’t on yet, due to some basic legislation that Congress has yet to pass.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

W.W. Williams

Related Podcasts

truck parking

Drive for more truck parking in three states

A Washington state bill would give truckers access to more parking, while efforts to work with state DOTs are underway in Missouri and Ohio.

January 24

LEFT LANE

Drivers give thumbs-down to Virginia left lane plan

Truckers tell Marty Ellis they don’t like one Virginia lawmaker’s weird-bordering-on-nonsense left lane proposal – or the latest from Tesla.

January 21

FMCSA

What do we know about new chief at FMCSA?

A new deputy administrator has been named at FMCSA – and has an inside track to be the administration’s eventual nominee to head the agency.

January 20

hair testing

Hair testing study flawed, OOIDA says

Recent research makes a case for hair testing – but Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation says the study is flawed, and he tells us why.

January 19

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

CDL training questions answered

Drive for more truck parking in three states

Drivers give thumbs-down to Virginia left lane plan

What do we know about new chief at FMCSA?

Hair testing study flawed, OOIDA says