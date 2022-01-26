CDL training questions answered

Very soon, new entry level CDL training requirements will go into effect for the trucking industry. We’ll answer some common questions.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA’s pilot program for Under-21 drivers clears another hurdle. Fuel prices have reached their highest level since the fall of 2014. And a play about a perfect crime is derailed by a real crime.
II. New CDL training requirements start soon
Very soon, new requirements for entry level CDL training will go into effect for the trucking industry. And like every change over the past few years, it’s generating questions and concerns.
III. State fuel tax relief
Eight states are pursuing some form of fuel tax relief, in part due to increased federal highway money, but also because of state budget surpluses.
IV. Stalled spending bills hold up highway money
Despite passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law, the financial spigot out of the nation’s capital isn’t on yet, due to some basic legislation that Congress has yet to pass.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Washington State Patrol says a truck was westbound on I-90 going through Snoqualmie Pass when a person in a white vehicle shot up the passenger side of the truck. Contact the patrol at 360-596-4000 if you have information.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Tuesday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Laredo, Texas. That’s at Exits 12A and 13 off Interstate 35. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- See everything OOIDA’s Business Services Department has to offer here. And you can contact them at 816-229-5791.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.