You wanted a return to normalcy, but not in every way. Cargo theft is on the rise. We’re joined by Keith Lewis, V.P. of operations for CargoNet, to talk about what thieves are targeting, how they’re going about it, and how to protect yourself and your haul.

Listen to our full show

Cargo theft is on the rise. We’re joined by Keith Lewis, V.P. of operations for CargoNet, to talk about what thieves are targeting, how they’re going about it, and how to protect yourself and your haul. Also, we’ve established that there’s federal money out there that could be used for truck parking – so what’s the holdup? Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by to clear up some confusion about federal grants and why states aren’t jumping at the chance to use them. And one thing from the old days is very much needed now – a little road etiquette. And Marty Ellis has a few thoughts on the topic. I’ll talk with the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

States are about to get an influx of cash designed to cut down on traffic deaths. Cross-border freight numbers shattered a record high in March. And a recent move has Elvis fans in Sin City crying, “Don’t Be Cruel.”

What’s the holdup on truck parking?

We’ve established that there’s federal money out there that could be used for truck parking – so what’s the holdup? In our latest installment of The Parking Zone, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by to clear up some confusion about federal grants and why states aren’t jumping at the chance to use them.

A little road etiquette, please

And we’ve all heard stories of how trucking was back in the day. And it was a very different industry. But one thing from the old days is very much needed now – a little road etiquette. And Marty Ellis has a few thoughts on the topic. I’ll talk with the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information