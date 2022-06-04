Contact Us
Truckstop.com

Cargo theft is on the rise

June 3, 2022

|

You wanted a return to normalcy, but not in every way. Cargo theft is on the rise. We’re joined by Keith Lewis, V.P. of operations for CargoNet, to talk about what thieves are targeting, how they’re going about it, and how to protect yourself and your haul.

Listen to our full show

Cargo theft is on the rise. We’re joined by Keith Lewis, V.P. of operations for CargoNet, to talk about what thieves are targeting, how they’re going about it, and how to protect yourself and your haul. Also, we’ve established that there’s federal money out there that could be used for truck parking – so what’s the holdup? Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by to clear up some confusion about federal grants and why states aren’t jumping at the chance to use them. And one thing from the old days is very much needed now – a little road etiquette. And Marty Ellis has a few thoughts on the topic. I’ll talk with the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

 

States are about to get an influx of cash designed to cut down on traffic deaths. Cross-border freight numbers shattered a record high in March. And a recent move has Elvis fans in Sin City crying, “Don’t Be Cruel.”

What’s the holdup on truck parking?

We’ve established that there’s federal money out there that could be used for truck parking – so what’s the holdup? In our latest installment of The Parking Zone, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by to clear up some confusion about federal grants and why states aren’t jumping at the chance to use them.

A little road etiquette, please

And we’ve all heard stories of how trucking was back in the day. And it was a very different industry. But one thing from the old days is very much needed now – a little road etiquette. And Marty Ellis has a few thoughts on the topic. I’ll talk with the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Lucas Oil

Related Podcasts

FMCSA

FMCSA one step closer to confirmed chief

FMCSA is one step closer to finally having a confirmed chief. Meanwhile, the agency once again extends its COVID-19 emergency declaration.

June 02

parking Interstate 81, Virginia DOT

Officials seek parking fix for I-81

Parking’s a problem across the nation for truckers, but in the Eastern states, it’s intense. Officials are looking for solutions along I-81.

June 01

California speed limit

California doubles down on split speeds

Truckers always have complaints about California. But lately, an old situation is leading to new problems for truckers who haul there.

May 31

ticket violations

Getting bad violations off your record

Wondering how to contest incorrect violations on a driver vehicle inspection report? Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explain.

May 30

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Cargo theft is on the rise

FMCSA one step closer to confirmed chief

Officials seek parking fix for I-81

California doubles down on split speeds

Getting bad violations off your record