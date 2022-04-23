Calling out carriers over driver pay and turnover

Calling out carriers over low pay and wild levels of turnover and applauding those with increased pay and little turnover.
Today’s News: Proof-of-vaccine requirement extended for some travelers entering the U.S.
Plus, a group of high school students in Michigan get a lesson on the importance of respecting trucks out on the road; and construction on what might be the world’s largest animal crossing bridge begins.
Roses and Razzberries
Roses and Razzberries for Saturday Night Live, toll-happy states and the nation’s largest retailer, among others.
OOIDA spring board meeting and CVSA fatigue management program
What did the OOIDA D.C. crew learn from this week’s board meeting? And keeping a close eye on what CVSA is doing with its North American Fatigue Management Program.
