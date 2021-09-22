California speed limit bill passes

Land Line Now, Sept. 21, 2021.
A bill passed by state lawmakers means in California the speed limit will no longer be set using the national standard 85th percentile rule.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
GOP members of the T&I committee call out their colleagues on truck parking vote. Confirmation hearing for FMCSA administrator set for Wednesday. And TA is investing in major upgrades to dozens of stops.
II. How legal problems get solved
When we normally talk to the guys at Road Law, we focus on a very specific problem they’ve helped resolve for a trucker. But today, we’ll take a look at what happens when someone calls them for help.
III. Change how they set the California speed limit
A bill passed by state lawmakers means the California speed limit will no longer be set using the national standard – the 85th percentile rule. Meanwhile, they also acted to end what is described as exploitation of port drivers at the state’s 11 ports and various inland distribution centers.
IV. Truck parking response a kick in the pants for truckers
Congress has once again said no to money for more truck parking – and when they did it made it a special kind of kick in the pants for truckers. We’ll tell you what happened and what it could mean for you going forward.
