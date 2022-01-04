California program sharing driver information

A new California program requires carriers to enroll their drivers and then shares information about them between the state and carrier.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Colorado’s governor commutes the 110-year sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. In a first, a trucking company completes a fully autonomous run on open, public roads. And the Texas town that looked up and saw fish raining down from the sky.
II. California sharing driver information
A new program in California is requiring carriers to enroll their drivers and then shares information between the state and carrier. And that is raising some concerns.
III. Flipping the driver shortage narrative
Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine says she can almost smell the desperation coming out of one of the nation’s largest trucking groups over their repeated claims of a driver shortage. But Jones thinks that narrative is starting to get flipped on them.
IV. Lane restrictions, towing and more: state stuff
The start of a new year means most state legislatures are about to start their work. And that means issues such as lane restrictions, towing and more are on the front burner. We’ll find out what’s on state agendas this year.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Terrell, Texas. That’s at Exit 503 off Interstate 20. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- If you have questions about California’s EPN program, or if this program has affected you in a damaging way, or if you have other compliance questions, call OOIDA Business Services at 816-229-5791.
- Applications are being accepted for the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship. You can apply through the OOIDA website. The deadline is Feb. 1.
- OOIDA is soliciting personal letters or hand-made cards from children to be sent to our troops overseas as part of The Association’s care packages. You can mail them to us at OOIDA Truckers for Troops, PO Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO, 64029, c/o Norita Taylor.
- OOIDA is seeking the names and addresses of military personnel serving overseas so we can send them care packages through Truckers for Troops. You can call that information in to Nikki Johnson at our main number, 816-229-5791, or e-mail it to troops@ooida.com.
- Colorado has been dealing with road closures in the wake of wildfires there. If you’re headed through the area, check COTrip.org before leaving.