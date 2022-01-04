California program sharing driver information

A new California program requires carriers to enroll their drivers and then shares information about them between the state and carrier.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Colorado’s governor commutes the 110-year sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. In a first, a trucking company completes a fully autonomous run on open, public roads. And the Texas town that looked up and saw fish raining down from the sky.

II. California sharing driver information

A new program in California is requiring carriers to enroll their drivers and then shares information between the state and carrier. And that is raising some concerns.

III. Flipping the driver shortage narrative

Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine says she can almost smell the desperation coming out of one of the nation’s largest trucking groups over their repeated claims of a driver shortage. But Jones thinks that narrative is starting to get flipped on them.

IV. Lane restrictions, towing and more: state stuff

The start of a new year means most state legislatures are about to start their work. And that means issues such as lane restrictions, towing and more are on the front burner. We’ll find out what’s on state agendas this year.

