California emission regulations nationwide? Senators say yes

Land Line Now, Oct. 28, 2021.

Three U.S. Senators want the president to use California emission rules nationwide. OOIDA has explained all the ways that’s a bad idea.

I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano

OOIDA supports a Senate bill opposing federally mandated COVID-19 vaccinations. Tornadoes wreak havoc on Texas and Louisiana. And worker misclassification happens in the cab – and now, in the cabaret.

II. Vaccine mandates explained

People in the workforce, including many truckers, are soon expected to face one of two COVID vaccination mandates. But confusion between the two mandates is leaving many wondering what the facts are – so we’ll explain.

III. New York targets bad bed buggers

New York may get a lot more serious about removing “bad actors” from the household goods market. Meanwhile, Michigan lawmakers want to reduce red tape for local road funding.

IV. OOIDA opposes effort to take California emissions rules nationwide

Three U.S. Senators have asked the president to use California’s emission regulations nationwide. OOIDA has informed them of all the ways that’s a bad idea.

