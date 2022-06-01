California doubles down on split speeds

Truckers always seem to have plenty of complaints about California. But lately, an old situation – the split speed limit – is leading to new problems for truckers who haul in that state. We’ll get a reminder and a warning from Alex Clark and David Grimes of CDL Legal.
Listen to our full show
Truckers always seem to have plenty of complaints about California. But lately, an old situation is leading to new problems for truckers who haul in that state. Also, making sure you’re getting the right insurance after you get your own authority – it’s not easy. The experts from OOIDA’s truck insurance department discuss what questions you should be asking and what coverage you should have. And Georgia’s governor has extended that state’s fuel tax holiday, lawmakers in Michigan want to suspend fuel tax collections for three months, and Maryland is expanding its requirement to move over for vehicles along the roadside.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA’s emergency declaration in response to COVID-19 will go on a little longer. Another group is taking aim at California’s new emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks. And it’s been more than five years since NHTSA had a Senate-approved leader, but not anymore.
The right insurance
Making sure you’re getting the right insurance after you get your own authority – it’s not easy. The experts from OOIDA’s truck insurance department discuss what questions you should be asking and what coverage you should have.
Fuel tax holidays expand
Georgia’s governor has extended that state’s fuel tax holiday, lawmakers in Michigan want to suspend fuel tax collections for three months, and Maryland is expanding its requirement to move over for vehicles along the roadside.
