Brokers changing rates at the dock

It’s no surprise that Marty Ellis hears a lot of complaints about brokers. And he’s the first one to note that all brokers aren’t bad. But some of the situations he’s heard about recently from visitors to The Spirit are enough to make you wonder – including changing the rate for a load when the trucker is at the loading dock. Also, this is National Take Your Pet to Work Week, but for many in the trucking industry, taking your pet to work is a common occurrence. And there’s a particular kind of trucker who loves to pretty up their rig. And nothing will get them going like adding some good, old-fashioned chrome.

The upcoming and current regulatory agenda for trucking includes a number of controversial measures. Check your ELDs, because FMCSA just revoked one particular model. And first it was autonomous trucks, now it’s autonomous pods that are headed for America’s roadways.

