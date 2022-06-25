Contact Us

Brokers changing rates at the dock

June 24, 2022

It’s no surprise that Marty Ellis hears a lot of complaints about brokers. And he’s the first one to note that all brokers aren’t bad. But some of the situations he’s heard about recently from visitors to The Spirit are enough to make you wonder.

Listen to our full show

Also, this is National Take Your Pet to Work Week, but for many in the trucking industry, taking your pet to work is a common occurrence. And there's a particular kind of trucker who loves to pretty up their rig. And nothing will get them going like adding some good, old-fashioned chrome.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

 

The upcoming and current regulatory agenda for trucking includes a number of controversial measures. Check your ELDs, because FMCSA just revoked one particular model. And first it was autonomous trucks, now it’s autonomous pods that are headed for America’s roadways.

Pet in the truck? It’s your week

 

This week is National Take Your Pet to Work Week, but for many in the trucking industry, taking your pet to work is a common occurrence. We’ll take a look at a recent survey of those who have their pets as passengers.

All that chrome

There’s a particular kind of trucker who loves to pretty up their rig. And nothing will get them going like adding some good, old-fashioned chrome.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

supply chain

Supply chain: Where the problem is now

The supply chain crisis isn’t going away anytime soon. Shipping expert Sal Mercogliano gives us some perspective on where we are now.

June 23

FMCSA logo, U.S. Capitol

FMCSA nominee passes confirmation vote

The FMCSA is one step closer to having a Senate-confirmed leader after a U.S. Senate committee votes to send her nomination to the floor.

June 22

fuel tax holiday

A fuel tax holiday in Pennsylvania?

Some Pennsylvania lawmakers want to give motorists a fuel tax holiday, while others want to open the state’s roads to autonomous vehicles.

June 21

automated car automation automation’s potential effect on your career

Automated car crash stats cause concerns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released automated car crash information. And what they revealed is concerning.

June 20

