Brokers, carriers try new tricks on truckers

Land Line Now, July 13, 2021.
Some truckers can’t get new rate confirmations from brokers when a receiver turns them away or get their escrow back from carriers.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Another prominent group throws it support behind the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Diesel prices continue their steady ascent. And… a revenge story that ignores all the stop signs – literally.
II. Brokers, carriers playing new games (and old ones)
Trucking is an industry that always gives you problems to solve. And some happen more often than others. Some have trouble getting their escrow back when they change carriers, some can’t get a new rate confirmation when a receiver turns them away, and some wonder what their options are when a carrier hands them a 1099 when they should get a W-2. We’ll get some advice from OOIDA’s Business Services Department.
III. Missouri: Back to the drawing board on towing
It’s back to the drawing board in Missouri when it comes to towing reform. The governor just vetoed a bill that would have put measures in place to protect truckers from unscrupulous companies.
IV. Why does this law exclude truckers?
The exclusion of truckers from the protections of the Fair Labor Standards Act has long been a source of many of the industry’s challenges. We’ll discuss that – plus what’s causing some members of Congress to flip their votes on important bills.
- If you need more information about IRS form SS-8 or need the form itself, just go to the IRS website.
- OOIDA is offering a free Truck to Success webinar at 7 p.m. central time July 20. The webinar will cover the cost of operations. You can sign up for the webinar here.
- See everything OOIDA’s Business Services Department has to offer here. And you can contact them at 816-229-5791.
- To read about more state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
