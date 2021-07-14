Brokers, carriers try new tricks on truckers

Land Line Now, July 13, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Some truckers can’t get new rate confirmations from brokers when a receiver turns them away or get their escrow back from carriers.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Another prominent group throws it support behind the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Diesel prices continue their steady ascent. And… a revenge story that ignores all the stop signs – literally.

II. Brokers, carriers playing new games (and old ones)

Trucking is an industry that always gives you problems to solve. And some happen more often than others. Some have trouble getting their escrow back when they change carriers, some can’t get a new rate confirmation when a receiver turns them away, and some wonder what their options are when a carrier hands them a 1099 when they should get a W-2. We’ll get some advice from OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

III. Missouri: Back to the drawing board on towing

It’s back to the drawing board in Missouri when it comes to towing reform. The governor just vetoed a bill that would have put measures in place to protect truckers from unscrupulous companies.

IV. Why does this law exclude truckers?

The exclusion of truckers from the protections of the Fair Labor Standards Act has long been a source of many of the industry’s challenges. We’ll discuss that – plus what’s causing some members of Congress to flip their votes on important bills.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information