Brokers and carriers: Why the rules don’t work

Land Line Now, Aug. 11, 2021.

What are the rules that govern the relationship between brokers and carriers? And how effective are those rules out in the real world?

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

A major trucking lawsuit may be headed to the Supreme Court. Relief funds and emergency waivers are issued for I-70 in Colorado. And calling all Kyles, a Texas town wants you!

II. Brokers and how the bad ones get around the rules

III. Unusual indicator in the freight market

An unusual indicator is giving us some insight into the freight market this year. We’ll have that, plus the usual rundown of freight and rates.

IV. Infrastructure: One bill down, another to go

With the Senate passing its version of the infrastructure bill covering tradition infrastructure, now they’re on to the rest of the president’s proposal. We’ll have a rundown on what’s happening.

