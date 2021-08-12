Contact Us
Brokers and carriers: Why the rules don’t work

August 11, 2021

Land Line Now, Aug. 11, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

What are the rules that govern the relationship between brokers and carriers? And how effective are those rules out in the real world?

OOIDA sets sights on unscrupulous brokers broker

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

A major trucking lawsuit may be headed to the Supreme Court. Relief funds and emergency waivers are issued for I-70 in Colorado. And calling all Kyles, a Texas town wants you!

II. Brokers and how the bad ones get around the rules

What are the rules that govern the relationship between brokers and carriers? And how effective are those rules out in the real world. We’ll offer a primer on how it’s supposed to work and how well it does.

III. Unusual indicator in the freight market

An unusual indicator is giving us some insight into the freight market this year. We’ll have that, plus the usual rundown of freight and rates.

IV. Infrastructure: One bill down, another to go

With the Senate passing its version of the infrastructure bill covering tradition infrastructure, now they’re on to the rest of the president’s proposal. We’ll have a rundown on what’s happening.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Waupun Truck-n-Show. That’s at 510 E. Spring Street in Waupun, Wis. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA Members Edge.
  • Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.

 

