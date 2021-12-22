Contact Us
Bridge toll plan in Pennsylvania not dead yet

December 21, 2021

|

A bridge toll plan on the table in Pennsylvania will likely continue to move forward, despite lawmakers’ opposition. We’ll have an update.

bridge toll Pennsylvania welcome sign, photo by Jimmy Emerson, DVM - Flickr

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The vaccine mandate for large employers could be headed to the Supreme Court. Fuel prices dip yet again. And further evidence that people will steal just about anything, even if it IS nailed down.

II. Truckers’ Christmas

Christmas time is a special time, and we all have special plans. But the most important plan is time home with family. And for truckers who are away so much of the year, family time is all the more valuable. We’ll share some truckers’ plans for the holidays on today’s program.

III. Bridge tolls still moving in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania lawmakers are making moves that could actually make life a little easier for truckers in the state. OOIDA’s Mike Matousek updates us on the bill that would stagger apportioned registrations. He also tells us why plans to kill a big toll bridge plan are likely doomed to fail.

IV. Meera Joshi: Here and gone

After a brief tenure running the agency, Meera Joshi is leaving FMCSA. So what does that mean and how could it affect you?

