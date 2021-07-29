Contact Us
Breaking Bobby Bones, trucking style

July 28, 2021

Land Line Now, July 28, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

What you call your job, one TV host calls a daring stunt. Fortunately for Bobby Bones, an OOIDA member helped him learn to drive a truck.

Bobby Bones

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

The case against a former Pilot Company executive is over. The I-40 Bridge will reopen next week. And upgrading service plazas, Jersey style.

II. Bobby Bones gets broken in on a truck

What you call your job, one television host calls a daring stunt. But fortunately for Bobby Bones, he had an OOIDA member by his side the entire way as he learned to drive a truck and went on a run. The whole thing was put together for a national TV show. Also, an owner-operator gets the surprise of a lifetime, and a preview of this weekend’s SuperRigs competition.

III. Flatbed haulers – lather, rinse, repeat

For flatbed haulers, 2021 looks very similar to 2018, at least on paper. We’ll take a look at what’s the same and what’s different.

IV. It’s on, it’s off, it’s on – the latest on the infrastructure bill

 

The crazy, unpredictable back-and-forth battle to assemble an infrastructure bill may be close to the finish, as Senate negotiators say they’ve reached a deal. But what kind of deal is it, and what would it mean to you?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

