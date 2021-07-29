Breaking Bobby Bones, trucking style

Land Line Now, July 28, 2021.

What you call your job, one TV host calls a daring stunt. Fortunately for Bobby Bones, an OOIDA member helped him learn to drive a truck.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

The case against a former Pilot Company executive is over. The I-40 Bridge will reopen next week. And upgrading service plazas, Jersey style.

II. Bobby Bones gets broken in on a truck

What you call your job, one television host calls a daring stunt. But fortunately for Bobby Bones, he had an OOIDA member by his side the entire way as he learned to drive a truck and went on a run. The whole thing was put together for a national TV show. Also, an owner-operator gets the surprise of a lifetime, and a preview of this weekend’s SuperRigs competition.

III. Flatbed haulers – lather, rinse, repeat

For flatbed haulers, 2021 looks very similar to 2018, at least on paper. We’ll take a look at what’s the same and what’s different.

IV. It’s on, it’s off, it’s on – the latest on the infrastructure bill

The crazy, unpredictable back-and-forth battle to assemble an infrastructure bill may be close to the finish, as Senate negotiators say they’ve reached a deal. But what kind of deal is it, and what would it mean to you?

