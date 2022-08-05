Brake Safety Week: Avoiding violations

Brake-related issues make up the highest percentage of out-of-service violations, but you don’t have to be a statistic. With CVSA’s Brake Safety Week coming up fast, there are relatively simple things you can be doing right now to make sure you don’t get dinged by inspectors. Andy Malion of Spectra Products joins us with some helpful advice.

FMCSA opens a safety compliance investigation into an incident involving a self-driving truck. A major carrier has instituted a hiring freeze amid softer LTL volumes. And New Jersey police need your help finding a truck that may be involved in an ongoing crime.

NHTSA starts committee on underrides

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will soon begin accepting nominations for its Advisory Committee on Underride Protection. Meanwhile, FMCSA is trying to recruit military veterans into the trucking industry.

Bridge toll plan stopped

A new law in Pennsylvania revises an existing measure to put an end to attempts to toll highway bridges throughout the state. Meanwhile, three counties in California will let voters decide on transportation issues on the fall election ballot for road related taxes.

