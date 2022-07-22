Bost: Truck parking bill fills a real need

A bill designed to pave more truck parking spaces has just passed out of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. And it was sponsored by a congressman from Illinois. We’ll discuss the measure and why he introduced it with U.S. Rep. Mike Bost.
FMCSA has announced $44 million dollars in grants for CDL processing. Two men from Texas were indicted this week in the deaths of 53 migrants. The truck driver who killed 16 members of a Saskatchewan hockey team has been granted day parole.
OOIDA: Speed limiter proposal deeply flawed
The comment period has closed on the FMCSA’s speed limiter proposal. Thousands of truckers made their voices heard. Meanwhile, the secretary of transportation talks with Congress about hours of service and more.
Easing truck registration
On the one hand, lawmakers in Pennsylvania are trying to ease truck registration in the state. On the other hand, they’re once again pursuing some severe penalties simply for having snow and ice atop your truck and trailer.
