Board eyes link between driver pay, safety

The National Academies of Sciences’ Transportation Research Board is taking a long, hard look at driver pay and its effect on safety. We’ll discuss what they’re doing about it with Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Listen to our full show

The National Academies of Sciences’ Transportation Research Board is taking a long, hard look at driver pay and its effect on safety. We’ll discuss what they’re doing about it with Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, got questions about API FA-4 heavy-duty engine oils? You’re not alone – and it’s easy to get confused. Misconceptions often accompany the newer oil category, but the benefits are clear. And lawmakers in Virginia are considering a bill that would expand left-lane restrictions on large trucks. Meanwhile, several states are expanding laws designed to protect people at the roadside, such as emergency vehicles.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA declares a regional fuel emergency, lifting some hours of service requirements in eight states. Washington State keeps introducing bills with truckers in mind. And running from the cops is never smart – but even less so if you’re trying to do so in a farm tractor.

Questions about new oil answered

Got questions about API FA-4 heavy-duty engine oils? You’re not alone – and it’s easy to get confused. Misconceptions often accompany the newer oil category, but as Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac tells us, the benefits are clear for engines that qualify.

Virginia may expand left-lane restrictions

Lawmakers in Virginia are considering a bill that would expand left-lane restrictions on large trucks that travel the state’s highways. Meanwhile, several states are expanding laws designed to protect people at the roadside such as emergency vehicles.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information