Board eyes link between driver pay, safety

January 19, 2023

The National Academies of Sciences’ Transportation Research Board is taking a long, hard look at driver pay and its effect on safety. We’ll discuss what they’re doing about it with Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

The National Academies of Sciences’ Transportation Research Board is taking a long, hard look at driver pay and its effect on safety. We’ll discuss what they’re doing about it with Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, got questions about API FA-4 heavy-duty engine oils? You’re not alone – and it’s easy to get confused. Misconceptions often accompany the newer oil category, but the benefits are clear. And lawmakers in Virginia are considering a bill that would expand left-lane restrictions on large trucks. Meanwhile, several states are expanding laws designed to protect people at the roadside, such as emergency vehicles.

FMCSA declares a regional fuel emergency, lifting some hours of service requirements in eight states. Washington State keeps introducing bills with truckers in mind. And running from the cops is never smart – but even less so if you’re trying to do so in a farm tractor.

Questions about new oil answered

Got questions about API FA-4 heavy-duty engine oils? You’re not alone – and it’s easy to get confused. Misconceptions often accompany the newer oil category, but as Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac tells us, the benefits are clear for engines that qualify.

Virginia may expand left-lane restrictions

Lawmakers in Virginia are considering a bill that would expand left-lane restrictions on large trucks that travel the state’s highways. Meanwhile, several states are expanding laws designed to protect people at the roadside such as emergency vehicles.

