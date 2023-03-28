Bill would test truck-only tax in Texas

Texas lawmakers are considering a pilot program to test a truck-only tax similar to the much-maligned Connecticut tax. Meanwhile, state governments are making changes to accommodate autonomous trucks, including platooning technology. Also, should you try to fight a citation from a DOT inspection, or just pay the fine? What is the SAP program and how does it apply to you? What do you do if you get caught in a double-brokering scam? Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department have the answers. And dashcams are becoming more popular in trucks. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss the pros and cons of these devices.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Hot topics – When to fight a citation.

24:03 – The pros and cons of dashcams.

38:47 – Texas considers Connecticut -style truck tax.

Hot topics – When to fight a citation

Should you try to fight a citation from a DOT inspection, or just pay the fine and move on? What is the SAP program and how does it apply to you? What do you do if you get caught in a double-brokering scam? Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA's Business Services Department have the answers to those questions and more.

The pros and cons of dashcams

Dashcams are becoming more popular in trucks. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA's Truck Insurance Department discuss the pros and cons of these devices.

Texas considers Connecticut -style truck tax

Texas lawmakers are considering a truck-only tax similar to the much-maligned Connecticut tax. Meanwhile, state governments are making changes to accommodate autonomous trucks, including platooning technology.

