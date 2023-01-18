Contact Us
Bill would end Pennsylvania’s automatic fuel tax increases

January 17, 2023

Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to put a stop to automatic increases to the state’s fuel tax. Meanwhile, bills in New York and Minnesota are trying to offer consumers some protection from price gouging, including on fuel.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to put a stop to automatic increases to the state’s fuel tax. Meanwhile, bills in New York and Minnesota are trying to offer consumers some protection from price gouging, including on fuel. Also, when it comes to renting and leasing versus borrowing equipment, there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to insurance. And one of the great truths in life is a simple one. None of us are getting any younger. And as we age, we need to take precautions and even change some habits. So what are those changes we should make? In fact, it’s fairly simple.

FMCSA opens a new webpage to go with one of its newer regulations. Market conditions are off to a strong start. And the trucking community comes out in force to comfort a grieving family.

When it comes to renting and leasing versus borrowing equipment, there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to insurance. The experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department tell us what you should know before lending out your equipment.

One of the great truths in life is a simple one. None of us are getting any younger. And as we age, we need to take precautions and even change some habits. So what are those changes we should make? In fact, it’s fairly simple.

