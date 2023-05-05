Bill would block speed limiter requirement

Legislation to put the brakes on a possible speed limiter regulation – a regulation that most truckers oppose – has been introduced in Congress. Meanwhile, the EPA held a hearing on its proposal to move toward electric trucks. Also, can someone on their own authority haul loads under someone else’s authority? We’ll get into the details with OOIDA’s experts. And lawmakers in three states are working to pass more than $13 billion dollars for infrastructure work, while legislators in four other states are considering bills about use of the left lane on multilane highways.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new study suggests truckers are getting a bit more optimistic about the future of the spot market. Heightened inspections on the southern border are creating long wait times. And it’s about time to make your final preparations for CVSA’s International Roadcheck event.

Running under another carrier’s authority

Recently, we answered a question posed by several truckers about authority. Specifically, those truckers wanted to know if someone on their own authority could haul loads under someone else’s authority. There’s a lot more to the issue, so we’ll expand on what was said with Crystal Minardi of OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department and Trina Skywalker of the Association’s Truck Insurance Department.

Legislation would block speed limiter rule

Legislation to put the brakes on a possible speed limiter regulation – a regulation that most truckers oppose – has been introduced in Congress. Meanwhile, the EPA held a hearing on its proposal to move toward electric trucks.

States eye billions for infrastructure work

Lawmakers in three states are working to pass more than $13 billion dollars for infrastructure work, and legislators in four other states are considering bills about use of the left lane on multiple-lane highways.

