Bill would allow heavier trucks on Georgia roads

A committee in the Georgia House of Representatives is scheduled to discuss a bill this week that would allow 90,000-pound trucks on roadways throughout the state. Meanwhile, a bill moving through the Washington state Senate would give truck drivers operating throughout the state access to restroom facilities at shippers and receivers.

FMCSA’s Safety Measurement System is due for a makeover. Diesel prices are trending down again. And another Canadian province takes the ELD plunge.

A series of electronic logging devices have been revoked from the FMCSA’s approved list. So what does that mean to the truckers who use them?

It’s not uncommon for a truck driver to put their own well-being in second place to get the job done. Donna Heidel, president of the American Industrial Hygiene Association, joins us to talk about a new resource they’re offering that has safety at front of mind.

