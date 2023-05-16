OOIDA has been working behind the scenes on a bill that would give truckers access to bathrooms at shippers and receivers – and on a bill that would pay truckers for all the time they spend working. Also, getting the word out about issues affecting truck drivers in the House and Senate is an important part of OOIDA’s work. We’ll talk with two of OOIDA executives to talk about the Call to Action list, and why it’s so important that members make their voices heard. And May is Mental Health Awareness month. Therapist Buck Black joins our program today to share some tips on how you can make sure your mental health is in check.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:12– Helping truckers make their voices heard.

24:52 – Checking up on your mental health.

39:36 – Bill aims to open the bathroom door for truckers.

Get ready: CVSA’s International Roadcheck blitz is about to begin. The autonomous trucking company TuSimple hits another bump in the road. And a motorcycle that runs on beer? What will they think of next?

Helping truckers make their voices heard

Getting the word out about issues affecting truck drivers in the House and Senate is an important part of OOIDA’s work. We’ll talk with two of OOIDA executives to talk about the Call to Action list, and why it’s so important that members make their voices heard.

Checking up on your mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness month. Therapist Buck Black joins our program today to share some tips on how you can make sure your mental health is in check.

Bill aims to open the bathroom door for truckers

OOIDA has been working behind the scenes on a bill that would give truckers access to bathrooms at shippers and receivers – and on a bill that would pay truckers for all the time they spend working.

