Better driver training, safer roads: registry launched

Land Line Now, July 8, 2021.

A new registry lays the groundwork for better driver training and safer roads. Plus, a move to cut out the middle (repair) man.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

Wildfires cause problems out west; a vaccine clinic for truckers is extended through the rest of this month; and a police officer in Jonesboro, Arkansas, really delivers.

II. Regulatory Roundup: Training Provider Registry

First comes better driver training, then comes safer roads – which is the goal of a new registry just launched by the FMCSA after a long wait. Plus, $900 million in grants to 18 states and Operation Safe Driver Week.

III. State Legislative Update: Rhode Island and Massachusetts

One state looks into joining a regional climate pact, while another looks to inject tens of millions into its roads and bridges.

IV. Right to repair rules and computer chip shortage

An executive order that takes aim at right-to-repair rules, plus the latest on the ongoing computer chip shortage.

