Better driver training, safer roads: registry launched

July 8, 2021

Land Line Now, July 8, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

A new registry lays the groundwork for better driver training and safer roads. Plus, a move to cut out the middle (repair) man.

entry level driver training rule

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

Wildfires cause problems out west; a vaccine clinic for truckers is extended through the rest of this month; and a police officer in Jonesboro, Arkansas, really delivers.

II. Regulatory Roundup: Training Provider Registry

First comes better driver training, then comes safer roads – which is the goal of a new registry just launched by the FMCSA after a long wait. Plus, $900 million in grants to 18 states and Operation Safe Driver Week.

OTR Capital

III. State Legislative Update: Rhode Island and Massachusetts

One state looks into joining a regional climate pact, while another looks to inject tens of millions into its roads and bridges.

IV. Right to repair rules and computer chip shortage

An executive order that takes aim at right-to-repair rules, plus the latest on the ongoing computer chip shortage.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa. That’s at Exit 284 off Interstate 80. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • Check out OOIDA’s complete guide to Regulatory Issues.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • View notices on the Bulletin Board.
  • If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
